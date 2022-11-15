FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says a man is dead after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County.

CHP says the pedestrian was on his phone moments before the impact Monday evening.

“One witness to the collision stated he was looking down but he couldn’t confirm if a phone was on. The screen was dim and it was continuing to play a repeating video like TikTok or Instagram at the time,” said Sgt. Nick Ranger.

Authorities say it happened around 6:00 p.m. That a man, possibly in his 50s, was crossing the street when he was hit by the vehicle.

“A gentleman wearing dark clothing was walking southbound in the northbound lane of Elm Avenue possibly looking at his cell phone, a cell phone was found still on playing a video after the collision,” he added.

We’re told EMS performed life-saving measures but the pedestrian didn’t make it.

CHP officers say this area is known for being dark.

“With any road, you want to be cautious and not walk in the roadway or on the pavement in a situation like this,” said Sgt. Ranger.

“Just like we say do not drive distracted don’t be distracted walking on the side of the roadway, if you’re looking down at a phone this man may have not realized he was walking on the highway if he was looking at the telephone,” he said.

The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with CHP.