ATWATER, Calif. – (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is asking for help to raise money for their brother who was one of two shooting victims who were found dead outside a gym in Atwater on Monday.

Authorities found 41-year-old Ramon Lopez and 42-year-old Evangelina Ybarra of Livingston with gunshot wounds.

According to the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Lopez is a retired military officer who served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. He was also an aviation safety inspector for the San Jose Flight Standards District Office and with the Federal Aviation Administration since August 2022.

Lopez left behind a 3-year-old son.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Lopez’s family, and all funds and expenses will go to his son.

Police say they are still investigating possible motives for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The Atwater Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact them at (209) 357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Sarginson or Detective Vargas.