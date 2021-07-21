Man killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 41 identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a head-on crash on Highway 41 near Friant Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno County officials identified the man as Matthew Hurst, 50, of Fresno.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 41 and Friant Avenue after it was reported that two vehicles had crashed on the off-ramp.

Officers say Hurst was heading southbound on the highway when he crossed over the center median and into the opposite lanes of traffic for an unknown reason.