FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was shot early Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called out to Tulare and Collins avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected that shots had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where investigators say he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and details about the suspect have not been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.