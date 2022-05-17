FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot at a home on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Gregory and Decatur avenues after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body inside of the home.

Officers began to provide medical aid to the man, but they say he later died from his injuries at the scene.

Details about what happened at the home leading up to the shooting are still unclear and the motive is unknown at this time.

Officers say one person believed to have been involved in the shooting has been detained.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.