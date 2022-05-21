FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A newly released body-cam photo shows a man pointing a replica firearm at an officer in the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting earlier this week, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Thursday, officers said they were called out to Cortland and Crystal avenues after it was reported that Austin Flores, 27, had broken a restraining order by showing up at a home in the area.

When officers arrived, they reported finding him holding what they believed to be a gun. A short time later, officials say Flores began to charge at officers, forcing them to open fire on him.

Flores was taken to a local hospital, where officers say he later died from his injuries.

Following the shooting, officers said they determined that the firearm Flores had been holding during the incident was a replica gun.

On Saturday afternoon, Fresno police released a photo captured from an officer’s body-worn camera that showed Austin Flores, 27, aiming the replica gun at the officer.

Officials from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, and the state Department of Justice have all launched investigations into the incident.