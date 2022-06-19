FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was shot by officers at a park on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says officers were called out to Vinland Park near Gettysburg and Woodrow avenues after someone called 911 to report seeing a man waving a gun over his head.

When four officers arrived, they found the man as he was walking away from the bathrooms at the park.

Officers reportedly gave several commands for the man to stop walking away and drop the gun, but Balderrama says he refused to listen to them.

Suddenly, Balderrama says the suspect turned around and started to walk aggressively toward officers.

Two of the four officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him an unknown number of times.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on the man, but officials say he was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the man killed in the shooting, but they say he was believed to be in his 30s.

The two officers who fired their guns during the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave per the department’s protocol.

The Fresno Police Department’s homicide unit and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office will be handling the investigation into the shooting.