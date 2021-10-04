Man killed in motorcycle crash identified by coroner’s office

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man killed on Friant Road Sunday.

The victim was identified as Mohammed Shumaila, 21, from Fresno.

Officers responded to North Friant and Lost Lake roads around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a solo motorcycle collision.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist had been traveling eastbound on the shoulder of Friant Road before the crash occurred. CHP says they are currently investigating and that speed appears to be a factor in the incident.