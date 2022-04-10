MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died Sunday morning after being struck by two vehicles in Merced, police said.

Merced police received a report of a man who’d been hit by a vehicle on G Street, north of 18th street, just after 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say a sedan hit the man while driving southbound on G street before pulling into a nearby alley. The man landed in the roadway and was struck for a second time, by Merced police cruiser responding to the call.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials from the Merced Police Department are investigating the original collision, and officers from the California Highway Patrol are investigating the second.

The department says the Merced police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.