MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man died after he crashed into a utility pole and chain link fence in Merced County Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Santa Fe Drive north of Bradbury Road. Investigators say the call came in as a solo vehicle crashed into a utility pole. When officers arrived they were unable to get the driver out due to live power lines on top of the vehicle.

CHP says Turlock Irrigation District was requested and they were able to shut down the power line. Medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the man however, he died at the scene.

Investigators say the 30-year-old from Ballico was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry northbound on Santa Fe Drive, north of Bradbury Road at an unknown rate of speed.

For unknown reasons, CHP says the driver allowed the Toyota to travel off the east road edge and crashed into the utility pole and chain link fence.

The driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the traffic crash, CHP says.