Man killed in Kerman crash during foggy morning identified by coroner’s office

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have released the identity of the man killed in a crash with a big rig on Friday in Kerman.

Officials say Armando Flores Cruz, 53, died after the van he was driving collided with a big rig in Kerman on Friday morning.

CHP officers say the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near Jensen Avenue and Highway 145. According to investigators, the driver of the big rig turned in front of the van that Cruz was driving.

CHP officials say fog and speed were a factor in the crash with only 50 feet of visibility in the area the collision occurred.