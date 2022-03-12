PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Friday night, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Henderson Avenue and Main Street after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man, later identified as 58-year-old Ray Schlaepfer, unconscious in the roadway.

Officers began performing CPR on Schlaepfer before he was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he died a short time later.

While investigating, officers say they learned Schlaepfer had been crossing the street in a well-lit area when he was hit by a vehicle heading eastbound on Henderson.

Following the crash, officials say the driver drove away from the scene without stopping to check on Schlaepfer or trying to call law enforcement for help.

Officers say they are still searching for the driver and vehicle involved in the crash.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle has been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information with about this crash is asked to call Officer Richardson at (559) 782-7400.