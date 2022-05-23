FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was killed after crashing into a semi-truck early Monday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jose Caratachea-Valencia was the driver who died in a crash at the intersection of Elm and North avenues.

At 2:45 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol were called out to the intersection after it was reported that a car had crashed into a semi-truck.

When officers arrived, they found Caratachea-Valencia in the driver’s seat of the car.

Officials say Caratachea-Valencia was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers say they learned that Caratachea-Valencia had reportedly been speeding down the road at nearly 100 miles per hour when he slammed into a semi-truck that was pulling onto the road from a private driveway.

The California Highway Patrol says it believes Caratachea-Valencia was possibly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.