FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a truck died in a head-on crash in Fresno County Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6:40 a.m. a work truck was driving eastbound Highway 180 between Westlawn and Monroe avenues.

Investigators say a small truck was going westbound and appeared to lose control of their vehicle causing them to crash into the work truck killing the man in the small truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.