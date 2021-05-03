Man killed in Fresno hit-and-run, officers searching for black Mercedes, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Fresno on Monday, according to police.

The incident took place shortly before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Oleander and Pickford.

Officers say the victim, a Hispanic man in his 20s, was was driving south on Pickford when he was struck by a black Mercedes traveling westbound on Oleander. The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene.

Police at the scene attempted CPR on the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

