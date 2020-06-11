Man killed in Fresno hit-and-run identified

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The victim of a hit-and-run in Fresno Tuesday evening has been identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 56-year-old Rosendo Lozano-Hernandez of Fresno County was the person struck and killed by a vehicle close to the intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Abby Street.

Officers say they received the call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who reported a body in the road.

No suspects have been identified and investigators are searching for both witness and video surveillance.

