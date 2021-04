FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The driver killed in a Fresno County crash involving a parked big rig has been identified.

The driver was identified as David Lopez, 27, of Fresno, according to the county Coroner’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the collision occurred around 4 a.m. in the area of Ashlan and Howard avenues.

Lopez drifted to the shoulder and crashed into a parked big rig hauling a shipping container. No one was in the big rig at the time.