FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities from the Fresno County Coroner’s office have identified a man that died in a Saturday car crash.

According to California Highway Patrol officers Eliseo Vasquez, 45, was identified by the coroner after he was killed in a head-on collision.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near American and Lake avenues. A person, only identified as a 45-year-old woman, was driving westbound on American Avenue when Vasquez, who was traveling westbound, steered his vehicle into the lane colliding with the woman’s vehicle, officers say.

CHP officers say Vasquez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The woman was taken to an area hospital via helicopter with major injuries.