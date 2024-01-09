FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 46-year-old man died after he collided with an empty irrigation ditch Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 8:45 p.m., they responded to a crash on Russell Avenue north of Highway 5.

Investigators say the 36-year-old man was driving a 2002 Honda southbound on Russell Avenue, north of Highway 5 at an undetermined speed. Officials said the driver allowed the Honda to travel off the east road edge of Russell Avenue where he collided with an empty irrigation ditch.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt and died at the seat. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash and this crash is still under investigation.