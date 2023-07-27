FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a fatal hit and run in Fresno County Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On July 26, at approximately 8:40 p.m., CHP received calls of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Bishop Avenue near Shields Avenue.

Preliminary investigation indicates an unidentified man, was lying in the northbound lane of Bishop Avenue, north of Shields Avenue.

Officers say 32-year-old Santiago Ambriz-Cervantez, of Kerman, CA, was driving a Honda Pilot northbound on Bishop Avenue, approaching the pedestrian.

Ambriz-Cervantez failed to avoid the pedestrian and struck him with the front of the Honda, officials say.

Following the crash, officers say Ambriz-Cervantez exited the vehicle to check the damage to his vehicle.

Investigators say a passing witness observed the pedestrian and Ambriz-Cervantez and stopped to assist, but once the witness stopped, officials say Ambriz-Cervantez fled the scene in his Honda.

The witness called 9-1-1 and safely followed the Honda to an address on Floyd Avenue, a short distance from the scene.

The witness led Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies to the address where they detained the driver until CHP arrival.

Officers say it was later determined Ambriz-Cervantez was responsible for fleeing the scene.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony hit and run and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor on the part of Ambriz-Cervantez and officials say it is unknown if it was a factor on the part of the pedestrian, pending toxicology results.

It is also currently unknown if Ambriz-Cervantez was the first to strike the pedestrian and officials say this investigation is ongoing.