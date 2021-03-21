Man killed in east-central Fresno gas station shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who was killed Saturday in a shooting at an east-central Fresno gas station has been identified.

The victim was identified by the county Coroner’s Office as Julian Cerda, 18, of Fresno.

Around 4:16 p.m., Fresno Police received a call for service from American Ambulance at the intersection of Fresno Street and McKenzie Avenue.

The paramedic crew told police they were parked on McKenzie, just west of Fresno Street, when they were approached by a red Toyota Corola with three people in it.

One of the occupants told paramedics that one of their friends had been shot.

Paramedics found a man inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the incident started at Maple and Shields at a Valero gas station, where the people in the Toyota were getting gas.

While they were at the convenience store paying for the gas, there was an altercation with an occupant of a white pickup truck.

Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire, and the victim was struck in his upper torso.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.