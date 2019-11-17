Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Man killed in early morning shooting in southeast Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police confirmed a man was shot and killed in a homicide early Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of Dwight Way and Ninth Street around 4 a.m. A man in his late 20s with several gunshot wounds was found, and he passed away at the scene.

Detectives have not released information regarding circumstances and the possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Fresno Police at 559-681-3344.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com