Man killed in early morning shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police confirmed a man was shot and killed in a homicide early Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of Dwight Way and Ninth Street around 4 a.m. A man in his late 20s with several gunshot wounds was found, and he passed away at the scene.

Detectives have not released information regarding circumstances and the possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Fresno Police at 559-681-3344.

