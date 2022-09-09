FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a shot spotter alert in the area of east Hamilton avenue and 9th street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic man in his 30s struck by gunfire. Officers performed life-saving measures and was then transported to CRMC where 30 minutes later he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the man was outside of a family member’s home with his fiance when a white sedan drove by and opened fire on the couple. The man was struck several times and the female was not injured.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.