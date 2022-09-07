PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed and two other people were hospitalized with injuries after a car crash on Wednesday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 8:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Main Street and Locust Avenue for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and car.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from major injuries in his truck. Officials said the man was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver of the car and her passenger were both taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

While investigating, officers said they found evidence that showed the driver of the truck had run a stop sign at the intersection, crashing into the car.

Investigators said they are unsure if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Corporal M. Aguillon at (559) 782-7400.