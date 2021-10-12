Man killed in central Fresno was sitting on the couch in his home when bullet came through mail slot, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who police say was sitting on his couch in his home was shot to death Monday night.

Police say they received a call around 11:30 p.m. on Monday of a gunshot victim in a home on the 1400 block of Clinton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they spoke to family members who told officers that the victim lived at the location with his wife and four adult children.

Investigators believe the bullet that killed the victim went through the mail slot near the front door.

According to investigators witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot from the street and the sound of a vehicle speeding off. Witnesses said they heard the vehicle heading eastbound Clinton Avenue.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Fresno police.