Man killed in a head-on traffic collision with big rig outside of Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man killed during a head-on traffic collision with a big rig outside of Fresno has been identified Thursday afternoon by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol Fresno area says the big rig driving in the area of Chateau Fresno and Highway 180 moved into the direct lane of a Chevy SUV and collided head-on.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, while a man inside the SUV was declared deceased at the scene.

The man was identified as Joe Faz, 68, of Sanger, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say the driver of the big rig is being cooperative with investigators, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be apart of the collision.

