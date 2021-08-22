Man killed following crash on Highway 41 identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a fiery crash that took place on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say, Marquise Smith, 23 of Fresno, was killed on Highway 41 near the O Street off-ramp after the car he was in struck a tree and caught on fire.

Officials say around 2:00 p.m., a car driving southbound on the 41 crashed into the center median and swerved towards the O Street off-ramp before striking a tree in the area.

CHP says when officers arrived on scene the car began to smoke and then caught on fire.

According to authorities, an officer was able to remove the female driver from the vehicle with the help of two unknown citizens who stopped to provide aid.

Officials say the passenger, Smith, was removed from the vehicle by medical personnel when they arrived at the crash.

Both Smith and the female driver were unconscious when removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to CHP.

Authorities reported that despite life-saving efforts, Smith died at the hospital due to his injuries and the female driver was in critical condition following the collision.

CHP says both Smith and the driver were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.