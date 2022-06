FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say the man was hit around 1:30 a.m. on Belmont Avenue west of Highway 99.

This is a developing story. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.