Man killed at homeless encampment in Fresno identified

A photo of 33-year-old Rafael Llamas Lopez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed at a homeless encampment in Fresno last week.

Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, Fresno Police officers were called out to an alley near California Avenue and Highway 99 after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Rafael Llamas Lopez of Fresno suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a homeless encampment in the area.

Lopez was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where police say he died a short time later due to his injuries.

Investigators say Lopez was living at the homeless encampment and was confronted and shot by an armed man for an unknown reason.

The Fresno Police Department called Lopez’s murder a “senseless act of violence” and says officers are working to figure out a motive for the shooting.

Police say there were several people who may have witnessed the shooting and officers are encouraging them to come forward with information.

The shooter has not been identified and a description is not available at this time.

Lopez’s death marks the 42nd murder of the year in Fresno.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.