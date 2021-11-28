Man killed after vehicle crashes into Merced creek, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed in a solo vehicle crash on Saturday evening in Merced, according to Merced police officials.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of W.N. Bear Creek Drive for report of a vehicle into the creek. Police say upon arrival they found a vehicle overturned and partially submerged in the creek.

Authorities say officers were able to go down into the creek and pull the solo occupant out of the vehicle. According to officials, first aid was administered to the man, but he died on scene due to his injuries.

Merced police officials identified the man killed as Sabian Martinez, 42.

Officials have not revealed what they believe may have caused the collision and are currently investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Caqlcagno at (209) 388-7718 or through email at Calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.