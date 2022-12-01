FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was run over by a crane Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The person was hit around 10:00 a.m. near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive.

Police say a crane was stopped south on Parkway Drive at Belmont Avenue waiting to make a turn onto Belmont Avenue when the pedestrian tried to cross in front of the crane.

According to officers, due to the height of the crane, the driver did not see the man when he ran him over. The victim died at the scene. This is the 25th pedestrian fatality of the year.