MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after a motorcycle crashed into a parked car on Saturday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of South Bear Creek Drive and Glen Avenue after it was reported that a motorcycle had been involved in a crash with a parked car.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old man suffering from injuries.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital, where officials say the older of the two men died.

Investigators say the second man remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

While investigating, officers say they learned that both men had been riding on the same motorcycle.

For an unknown reason, the motorcycle ended up crashing into a parked car along the curb.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say they believe alcohol was possibly involved.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer M. Calcagno at (209) 385-6905.