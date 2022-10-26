MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing.

Photo of the broken railing provided by the Merced Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the creek below the bridge.

Officers said they pulled the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Joseph Vasquez, out of the truck and started performing life-saving measures on him.

Officials said Vasquez died of his injuries at the scene.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Vasquez had been driving across the bridge when his truck veered across the road, slamming into the railing.

His truck went through the railing of the bridge and fell into the creek below.

The crash caused major damage to the bridge and temporary barriers have been set up until crews are able to fix the railing. Anyone walking or driving through the area is asked to use caution until the bridge can be fixed.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Traffic Officer J Gonzales at (209) 388-7733.