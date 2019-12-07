Driver killed after car crashes into Madera canal: CHP

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Saturday morning in Madera when a male driver crashed his vehicle into a canal, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Avenue 15 and Road 29 east of Madera, the CHP said.

A man driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Road 29 just south of Avenue 15 when the vehicle drifted to the left across the southbound lanes, Spokesman Greg Rodriguez said.

The Corolla was then launched into the air and landed on its wheels into a canal filled with a foot of water.

The man was able to exit the vehicle and walked around it for a moment before collapsing face down into the water, Rodriguez said.

Authorities are not sure when the collision occurred and whether the victim died from injuries sustained in the crash or from a medical condition, Rodriguez added.

Investigators did not spot any tire marks on the road and appeared that the Corolla turned off the road in one fluid motion.

The victim’s identity has been withheld until their next of kin have been notified by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

