MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Donna Drive after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found the man who had been struck by the vehicle suffering from major injuries. Officials say he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, the driver pulled over and has been cooperating with officers during the investigation.

Authorities haven’t provided any other details about what happened leading up to the crash, but say they don’t believe alcohol and drugs were involved.

Northbound R Street from Buena Vista Drive has been shut down as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer Jeff Gonzales at (209) 385-6905.