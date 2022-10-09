OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Louisiana man was booked in the Madera County Jail after deputies say he barricaded himself in a bathroom of a business and vandalized it before eventually surrendering.

Deputies say they were called out to the 40000 block of Highway 41 in Oakhurst Saturday to check on a report of a man on the roof of a building, acting erratically, and jumping up and down.

When they arrived at the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. they say the door to the building had been forced open, and a man was inside the bathroom yelling and breaking items inside.

Deputies say 37-year-old Dell Bush refused to come out, despite their efforts to de-escalate the situation.

When he finally did emerge they say he became physically combative with deputies as they tried to arrest him, so they tased him.

During the course of the incident deputies say Bush broke the toilet, causing the building to flood. Additionally, they say he broke several items including a light fixture and a mirror and ripped a hole in a wall, which resulted in several thousand dollars in damages.

Bush was taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds, deputies say, he sustained while vandalizing the bathroom.

Upon his release from the hospital he was booked into the jail for multiple charges including felony burglary, felony vandalism, felony resisting an executive officer, and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer.