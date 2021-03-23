Man issued citation and released after Kings County deputies say he was caught with meth and a loaded gun

KINGS COUNTY California (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday after conducting a traffic stop and finding meth and a loaded gun, investigators say.

A Sheriff’s deputy patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and Idaho Avenue south of Lemoore spotted a red Toyota driving at a high rate of speed and pulled the vehicle over, deputies say.

Investigators say the driver, Trevor Mitchell, was on parole and had four active warrants out of Kings County for his arrest. As the deputy was about to arrest Mitchell, investigators say he notified the officer that he had a firearm and meth next to him in the vehicle.



Photos provided by Kings County Sheriff’s Department

Investigators say a small amount of methamphetamine, a black 9mm handgun and a magazine with eleven 9mm rounds inserted was found in Mitchell’s car.

Deputies say Mitchell had two prior felony convictions for burglary and, as a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess a firearm. Additionally, investigators determined Mitchell to be under the influence of methamphetamines and opiates.

Mitchell was booked into Kings County jail on several charges and his bail was set at $265,000. He has been issued a citation and released.