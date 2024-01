FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is injured following a fire that burned at a home in Sanger early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno County Fire.

Firefighters say they responded to a house fire around 2:00 a.m. on California and Quality avenues.

When crews arrived a man who lived in the home was already outside and was treated for minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.