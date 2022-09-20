EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot by a Tulare County deputy in Earlimart Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say around 7:00 p.m., deputies went to a home near Highway 99 and Sierra Avenue to follow up on a domestic violence case.

While on the scene, a deputy noticed the suspect was at the property. While the deputy tried to make contact, the suspect attempted to run off and allegedly pulled out a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say that is when the deputy shot at the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Porterville Police Department has been asked to handle the investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.