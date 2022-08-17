LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot at a home on Tuesday night, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Canal Farm Lane and Pismo Way after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

The man was awake and talking with first responders when he was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where officials say he is in stable condition.

During an investigation, detectives said they confirmed the man had been shot inside of the home. Detectives were able to get a search warrant to look for evidence at the house.

Details about what happened leading up to the shooting are still unclear but officials say the incident doesn’t appear to be random or gang-related.

Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Luis Beltran at (209) 827-2536.