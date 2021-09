FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was injured in a house fire in Fresno County Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started around 5:00 a.m. near Fowler and Elkhorn avenues.

Cal Fire said they had difficulty getting to the fire because of high-speed rail construction in the area.

Three people were home when the fire started. A man who lived at the house was burned trying to put out the flames, Cal Fire said.