FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30s was shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say the man was shot around 1:00 a.m. near Fresno Street and Gettysburg Avenue. Investigators say the man eventually was found at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with the police. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.