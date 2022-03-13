FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in the hospital after he was shot on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected eight rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gun shot wound to his ankle.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities have not provided any details about the events leading up to the shooting at this time.

While investigating, officers say they also found an abandoned SUV that had crashed into a parked car near the scene.

Officers say they are working to figure out if the abandoned vehicle belongs to the shooter.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.