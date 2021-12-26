Man injured, dog killed following shooting in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been injured and a dog has been killed after a shooting in Visalia on Sunday morning, according to Visalia police officials.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Dinuba Boulevard and Robin Avenue regarding an unoccupied vehicle left in the road with its doors open.

According to police, a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was found and contacted by officers in a nearby neighborhood. Officials say he was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Officials also say a dog was also found dead near the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect and no other details regarding this incident have been released. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4738.