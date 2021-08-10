Man injured after suspects rob him, fire gunshots into the air in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men robbed another at gunpoint in Southwest Fresno Tuesday and fired gunshots into the air as they fled the scene according to investigators.

Police received a call around 7:30 A.M. for gunshots fired in the area of Tulare Street and Mayor Avenue in Fresno.

When investigators arrived they found bullet casings in the area. Officers began sweeping the area and found a man with an injury to his head. The man told officers that two suspects had come into his backyard, hit him in the head with an object and demanded his wallet.

After taking the victim’s wallet, the suspects fired a gun in the air several times and fled to a small gold or brown-colored SUV, according to Police.

The victim says he did not know the suspects. He was treated for minor injuries on the scene. Officers are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses in the area.

