FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has minor burns after a smoke alarm woke up a family of three early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say they responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m. near Montecito and Apricot avenues in southeast Fresno.

Crews say the fire was starting to spread to the home and an adjacent house when they arrived, but they were able to quickly contain the flames.

Firefighters credit the smoke alarm for saving the family and keeping this fire from getting worse.

A man suffered minor burns, but no one was seriously hurt, according to fire officials.