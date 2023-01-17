FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after his vehicle veered off the roadway into a tree according to Fresno Police Department.

On Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., police responded to a solo vehicle accident at the intersection of Blackstone and Herndon.

Police say a witness told them that the dark compact car collided with the median divide, spun out, and hit a tree.

Authorities on the scene closed down two lanes in the westbound roadway on Herndon.

Officers say that the driver, a man in his mid-20s, was left in critical condition after the vehicle collided with the tree. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say they do not know what caused the crash.