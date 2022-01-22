Man injured after car shot at more than a dozen times in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot inside of his vehicle on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to the area of College and Herndon avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected 14 rounds had been fired from a gun nearby.

As officers were heading out to the scene, they learned that someone had called 9-1-1 to report that a man had been shot in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body at a home near College and Birch avenues.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what officials describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned the man had been shot inside of his vehicle before he drove home.

The suspect left the area following the shooting and has not yet been identified. Officers say they are still working to get a description of the shooter.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.