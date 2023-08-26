FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed while trying to cross the road Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say at 10:20 p.m. they responded to an area near Blackstone and Herndon Avenues for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. Upon arrival, they immediately rendered first aid to the victim.

Officers learned a man in a wheelchair, believed to be unhoused, was attempting to cross Blackstone Avenue from the west side coming east in the middle of the road. He had crossed the southbound lanes to use the turn pocket to get into the northbound lanes.

It was when the man crossed the northbound lanes that he was struck by a car that police say had the right-of-way.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Fred Leon Black, Jr., was transported to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The driver remained cooperative on scene and was determined by officers to not be under the influence.