FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Tulare won $1 million top prize playing a $1,000,000 California Road Trip Riches Scratchers game at a Circle 7, according to the California Lottery.

The lottery says San Saelee won the top prize after stopping to buy gas at a Circle 7 on Bardsley Avenue in Tulare.

“I thought I’d try a Lottery ticket, and what do you know? I won a million dollars,” said Saelee.

Although he won big, Saelee told the California Lottery he’s going to continue playing Scratchers after learning the Lottery’s reason for existence is to raise supplemental funding for California public schools.

“It’s good to know I’m contributing to something good for kids. More people should buy Lottery tickets. I’ll keep playing now and then,” said Saelee.

The owner of the Circle 7 where Saelee stopped also gets a $5,000 bonus.